Mother and three of her children were victims of fatal house fire

Four people who died after a blaze gutted two houses in north-west London are a mother and three of her children, police have confirmed.

The fire started in the early hours of Saturday in Tillett Close, Stonebridge, in the Brent area, at 1.22am.

A 43-year-old woman and three of her children, a 15-year-old girl and two boys aged eight and four, died at the scene.

Police said a 41-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Neighbour Cecilia Marquis, 60, said she was “stunned by the devastation” of the blaze.

Ms Marquis, who is a caterer at Brentford FC and witnessed the fire in her street, said: “This will leave a devastating impact.”

A canopy erected in Tillett Close, Stonebridge after the fatal fire (James Manning/PA)

Neighbours said the family are of Pakistani origin and had lived on Tillett Close for a long time.

Firefighters said the mother and one of her children were rescued from the second floor but declared dead by air ambulance crews.

The other two children who were declared dead were found inside the property as crews tackled the blaze, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

A woman in her 70s and a teenage girl who were both members of the family were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and continue to receive treatment, police said.

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Steve Allen read a statement to the media at the scene (James Manning/PA)

Reading a statement to reporters at the scene on Saturday afternoon, Superintendent Steve Allen from the Met’s local policing team in north-west London said: “I can confirm a woman and three of her children died at the scene.

“A further two members of the same family were taken to hospital and continue to receive treatment.”

He added: “The wider family have been informed, and officers will continue to support them at this incredibly difficult time.”

A police cordon was placed around the scene (James Manning/PA)

Mohamed Labidi, a 38-year-old teacher, who lives on Tillett Close, said he “can’t even look at the house”.

He told the PA news agency he knew the woman, adding the four victims of the fire were “really good people”.

“We used to socialise together,” he said.

“I can’t even look at the house at the house right now.”

Brent Council said it has set up a rest centre nearby and has a dedicated team looking after families who needed to be evacuated.

Dawn Butler, the local Labour MP for Brent East, said in a post on X: “Devastated to see the fatal fire at homes in Tillett Close last night,” .

“My prayers are with the family and friends affected by this is a very sad tragedy.”

Police and firefighters remain at the scene in Tillett Close, Stonebridge (James Manning/PA)

Keeley Foster, assistant commissioner of LFB, told reporters: “This is an extremely tragic incident, and the thoughts of everyone across the brigade are with those impacted.

“Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a well developed fire involving two adjoining properties.

“Crews immediately set to work carrying out fire fighting operations in order to bring the incident under control.

“We are working closely with our partners to support the community at this very sad time.”

London Fire Brigade (LFB) assistant commissioner Keeley Foster said the incident was ‘extremely tragic’ (James Manning/PA)

Eight fire engines and around 70 firefighters were sent to the blaze, LFB said, with a police cordon in place and some crews still at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said in a post on X: “This is devastating news and my thoughts are with the family, friends and wider community of the four people who sadly have lost their lives.

“I remain in close contact with the London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police as they work to establish the cause of the fire and offer support to all those impacted.”

Police continue to appeal to anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD 509/24May or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.