James Middleton: Kate has ‘always been there’ for me

James Middleton has credited his sister, the Princess of Wales, along with the rest of his family, for helping him through some of the darkest times of his life.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, the 38-year-old entrepreneur explained how Kate and their sister Pippa have “always been there” for him.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to have my two sisters, not just as siblings, but as friends,” he said.

“They’ve seen me at my best and at my lowest, and they’ve always been there when I’ve needed them.

After struggling with his mental health in 2017, Mr Middleton said his sisters and mother Carole, helped him immensely.

“They’ve always been emotionally open, expressive, and in tune with the people around them, and I think being surrounded by that kind of emotional intelligence rubbed off on me, even if I didn’t fully realise it,” he said.

“Looking back, I think it gave me permission, in a way, to feel things more deeply and to name those feelings when they came up.

“But having strong women around me who led with compassion and honesty definitely helped me learn that vulnerability wasn’t weakness, it was strength.”

The entrepreneur and mental health advocate has previously spoken about his “rebirth” from depression after undergoing therapy.

He has recently written the book Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, about his pet being his “reason for being” as well as helping to change his mindset and provide him with moments of reprieve.

The future queen is making a gradual return to public royal duties after completing her cancer treatment.

In the aftermath of his sister’s cancer diagnosis, Mr Middleton showed his support with a touching Instagram tribute to his older sister.

Alongside a photo of the pair as children, he wrote: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”