UK should get rid of ‘unsightly windmills’ and drill for North Sea oil – Trump

Donald Trump has urged the UK to get rid of “unsightly windmills” and incentivise drilling for oil in the North Sea.

The US President said the deal hammered out with Sir Keir Starmer’s Government was “working out well”.

The agreement gave the UK relief from tariffs on cars and steel in exchange for giving America’s agricultural industry greater access to British markets.

But Mr Trump said the UK could get its energy costs “way down” drilling for oil in the North Sea and suggested Aberdeen as a hub.

Donald Trump owns a golf course, Trump International, in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Our negotiated deal with the United Kingdom is working out well for all,” he posted on his platform Truth Social.

“I strongly recommend to them, however, that in order to get their energy costs down, they stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivise modernised drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken.

“A century of drilling left, with Aberdeen as the hub.

“The old-fashioned tax system disincentivises drilling, rather than the opposite. UK’s Energy Costs would go WAY DOWN, and fast.”

The US president has a golf course, Trump International Golf Links, in Aberdeenshire.

He also threatened a 50% tax on all imports from the EU on Friday as he expressed frustration with the lack of progress in trade talks.

The bloc has proposed mutually cutting tariffs to zero even as the president has publicly insisted on preserving a baseline 10% tax.

“Our discussions with them are going nowhere!” Mr Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States.”