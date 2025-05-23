Thief hunted after smashing ambulance window and stealing backpacks

A man smashed the window of an ambulance and stole backpacks belonging to paramedics while they were treating a patient, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) has said.

The locked ambulance was parked in Sandridge Close, Harrow, north-west London, while the crew were inside the patient’s home at around 5pm on May 6.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a theft investigation and the LAS has released footage of the incident, captured by the ambulance’s CCTV, in an appeal for the public’s help in identifying the man.

He is said to have walked around the emergency vehicle checking the doors before throwing a “missile” at the window, jumping head first through the opening and grabbing two rucksacks belonging to paramedics before making off.

LAS acting chief executive Dr Fenella Wrigley said: “Our ambulance crew were responding to an emergency and while helping their patient, a thief has stolen their bags and damaged an ambulance.

“To deliberately target our crew in this way is appalling and they are understandably extremely upset.

“The damage caused to the ambulance means it is now off the road being repaired, unable to respond to patients. The money to repair the damage would be better spent on caring for our patients.

“We will not tolerate attacks on our staff or our vehicles and would urge the public to contact the police if they have any information.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a theft from ambulance that took place in Sandridge Close, HA1, on Tuesday May 6.”

The force urged anyone with information to call 101 using the reference 5709/06MAY, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.