Man, 58, denies inviting support for Hamas

A man has denied inviting support for proscribed terrorist group Hamas.

Dylan Evans, of Hove, East Sussex, is charged under the Terrorism Act with one count of inviting support for the proscribed organisation on October 27 2023.

Evans, 58, is self-represented and pleaded not guilty to the charge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Dylan Evans, 58, is accused of a terrorism offence (James Mannnig/PA)

He also pleaded not guilty to two counts of distributing written material to stir up racial hatred.

It is alleged that on October 12 and October 13 2023 he “distributed written material which was threatening, abusive or insulting” intending “to stir up racial hatred” or being reckless as to whether that would happen.

Evans, who was wearing sunglasses on his head and a T-shirt, told the court he had been arrested on May 23 2024.

He was given conditional bail and will appear at the Old Bailey on June 6.