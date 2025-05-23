Shropshire Star
Hearing for ex-prison officer accused of affairs with inmates adjourned

Isabelle Dale is alleged to have relationships with two prisoners and being involved in drug smuggling plot.

Isabelle Dale arriving at Southwark Crown Court, London, where she is charged with with two counts of being a holder of a public office who wilfully misconducting herself, while a prison officer, had sexual relationships with two serving prisoners, between September 1 2021 and December 31 2022. Ms Dale is also charged with conspiring to bring controlled drugs into HMP Swaleside on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent. Picture date: Friday May 23, 2025.

A hearing for a former prison officer accused of having sexual relationships with two inmates and conspiring to smuggle drugs into jail has been adjourned.

Isabelle Dale, 23, from Portsmouth, is charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office for allegedly engaging in intimate relationships with two prisoners while working at HMP Swaleside on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

Isabelle Dale arriving at Southwark Crown Court, London. Credit: PA Wire

She is also accused of conspiring to bring controlled drugs into the prison between September 1 2021 and December 31 2022.

A hearing at Southwark Crown Court was adjourned on Friday due to a delay in the arraignment process.

His Honour Judge Justin Cole set a new date for her plea hearing for June 13.

