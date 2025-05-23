Constance Marten’s partner refuses to answer prosecution questions

The partner of wealthy aristocrat Constance Marten has refused to answer any more questions in his baby manslaughter trial, saying he would only respond to queries “relevant” to the case.

Marten, 38, and Mark Gordon, 50, are charged with the manslaughter of their baby daughter Victoria, who died in a tent on the South Downs in early 2023.

The prosecution alleges Victoria died from hypothermia or was smothered while co-sleeping in the “flimsy” tent, despite past warnings.

A high-profile manhunt was launched after the defendants fled their burning car near Bolton, Greater Manchester, and went off grid in a bid to avoid their fifth child being taken into care, the Old Bailey has heard.

On Friday Gordon, who is representing himself, went into the witness box to be cross-examined by prosecutor Tom Little KC.

But before any questions were asked, he declared: “All right, that’s it.”

Judge Mark Lucraft KC warned him that jurors could draw inferences from his decision to cut short his evidence.

Gordon said he wanted to “discontinue my testimony”, adding: “Respectfully, I will be prone to answer questions relevant to the case.”

Judge Lucraft then told Gordon that he could return to the back of the court, where Marten sat in the dock with her head down.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon (GMP/PA)

In his evidence on Wednesday, Gordon told jurors: “Everybody faces challenges in life.”

He said his mother was a hard-working nurse who was passionate and empathetic and had instilled “compassion” in him.

He had said: “The idea I was underprivileged was not the case. My mother had two or three houses. She always provided for us. She showed me empathy.”

Gordon had blamed the police manhunt for setting off a series of “calamitous” events culminating in Victoria’s death.

He said that he and Marten “put ourselves out” to ensure the baby’s wellbeing and “no-one could have anticipated” her death.

Weeping in the witness box, Gordon had said they had been treated like “monsters” and dragged through mud like “scum” over what happened.

Previously, Marten has told jurors that the baby died after she “blacked out” and fell asleep over her after feeding her.

The child’s body was discovered with rubbish inside a shopping bag in a disused shed near Brighton, after the defendants were arrested.

Marten and Gordon, of no fixed address, have denied the gross negligence manslaughter of their daughter and causing or allowing her death between January 4 and February 27 2023.

Jurors have been told the defendants were convicted at an earlier trial of concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.