West End’s Seven Dials Playhouse to be investigated over financial concerns

West End theatre hub Seven Dials Playhouse is to be investigated by a charity regulator due to concerns over its long-term financial viability.

The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into the charity organisation which provides facilities for the arts, including discussions, seminars and vocational training, as well as theatre productions.

The inquiry will allow the commission, an independent Government department that regulates charities in England and Wales, to determine the extent of any misconduct or mismanagement and any risk to the charity.

Last year, the creative hub decided to sell its central London property which prompted concerns around its finances and management.

The commission has been engaging with the organisation since then and assessed its financial concerns as part of a regulatory compliance case.

The regulator said it raised concerns about significant risks to the charity’s funds after several revised drafts of a business plan failed to give reassurance about the theatre’s long-term financial viability.

The new inquiry will investigate whether the trustees have complied with their legal duties in the administration, governance and management of the charity.

The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the commission’s investigation, according to the regulator.

In December 2024 the charity organisation said in a website post that it had “struggled” since it reopened in February 2022, “due to the ongoing ramifications of Covid-19”.

It added: “Selling the lease means that the organisation can clear substantial debt associated with purchasing the lease in 1994 and other historical debt accrued as The Actors Centre.

“It will enable the organisation to continue reimagining the business model so that we can further collaborate with artists/creatives in a way that best supports them today. It also means the organisation can recruit for several key roles, returning to capacity.”

The theatre hub at 1A Tower Street is set to launch its new Pride season in June in both the venue’s spaces, The House and The Pen.