Tory MP appeared to make ‘offensive’ Irish potato famine remark, Commons told

A senior Conservative MP appeared to make “offensive and insensitive” comments about the Irish potato famine, the Commons has heard.

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith, responding to a question, said he was not sure if a person could “subsist entirely on a seed potato” before adding it “may have been tried historically and not with enormous success”.

Labour MP Adam Jogee said the words appeared to reference the mid-19th century tragedy, which resulted in around one million deaths after the potato crop failed in successive years.

Speaking during a Commons debate on the economy on Wednesday, Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross) intervened to raise the seed potato industry.

He said: “We have been crying out to get the best of Scottish seed potatoes into European markets, and therefore I do say thank you to the Government for this, it means a lot to farmers, and I have had very positive comments about it. I am being absolutely fair-minded about that.”

Mr Griffith, in his reply, said: “I am not sure if one can subsist entirely on a seed potato, I think that may have been tried historically and not with enormous success, but I congratulate the honourable member on the success of his seed potato industry.”

On Thursday, Mr Jogee (Newcastle-under-Lyme) raised a point of order in connection with the remarks made by Mr Griffith.

After Mr Jogee read out the words spoken by Mr Griffith in the debate, one MP could be heard saying: “Shocking.”

Mr Jogee, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group on Ireland and the Irish in Britain, added: “These words appear to be referencing the tragedy of the Irish potato famine which, if true, is of course offensive and insensitive and, of course, would have taken place at the time in the United Kingdom.

“So can you please advise on how best we can remedy any offence caused by outlining the process for an honourable member to withdraw such a statement?”

Deputy Speaker Judith Cummins replied: “The chair is not responsible for the shadow secretary of state’s remarks but the honourable member has put his point on the record.”

Mr Griffith and the Conservative Party have been approached for comment.