Starmer condemns ‘antisemitic’ shooting of Israeli embassy staff in Washington

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the killing of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington DC.

The victims, a man and a woman, were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the 30-year-old suspect approached.

The Prime Minister described the shooting as “antisemitic”.

He said: “I thoroughly condemn the antisemitic attack outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC.

“Antisemitism is an evil we must stamp out wherever it appears.

“My thoughts are with their colleagues, family and loved ones, and as always, I stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.”

Israel’s foreign minister identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

The attack has sent shockwaves around the world and prompted Israeli missions to beef up security.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister “stands in solidarity with the Jewish community here in the UK”, adding the Government has offered its “full support to the Israeli embassy in London”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman added: “As you know, we continue to provide around £18 million a year in funding for protective security measures for Jewish community sites in the UK.”

Law enforcement at the scene outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington (Rod Lamkey Jr/AP)

The Government’s approach towards Israel’s actions in Gaza will not change as a result of the killings, the spokesman indicated, but he added this “does not take away at all from the fact that antisemitism is an evil that must be stamped out wherever it appears”.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy also condemned the “appalling” incident.

“Horrified by the killing of two Israeli Embassy staff in DC,” he said in a post on X.

“We condemn this appalling, antisemitic crime.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and colleagues at this awful time.”

Police officers near the Israeli embassy in Kensington, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was seen pacing outside the museum before the shooting, local police chief Pamela Smith said.

When he was taken into custody, he began chanting “Free, free Palestine”, Ms Smith added.

On social media, US President Donald Trump said: “These horrible DC killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!

“Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.

Earlier this month, five Iranian men were arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act targeting the Israeli embassy in London.

In April, a court heard how in a separate incident an alleged knifeman carrying a martyrdom note tried to break into the Kensington-based embassy.