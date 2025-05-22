Second teenager charged in connection with death of beach attack 16-year-old

A second 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the death of a teenager who was attacked on a beach in North Ayrshire.

Kayden Moy, 16, of East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, was attacked at about 6.45pm on Saturday on Irvine beach and died in Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, early the following morning.

Another 17-year-old male was previously arrested and charged in connection with the death, and appeared in court on Tuesday.

He made no plea when he appeared in private when charged with murder, attempting to pervert the course of justice and carrying an offensive weapon.

The second male was arrested on Thursday and has since been charged. He is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Campbell Jackson, of Police Scotland’s major investigations team, previously said: “Our specially-trained officers continue to support Kayden’s family and keep them updated with the progress of our investigation.

The attack occurred on Irvine beach last weekend (Alamy/PA)

“I’d like to thank members of the public who have come forward and continue to ask anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, to contact us.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and officers remain in the Irvine and East Kilbride areas. Anyone with concerns can speak to them or call 101.”

In a statement, his family said: “Kayden will be sorely missed by his parents and two younger brothers.

“He was loved by so many and that is shown in the huge number of heartfelt messages we have received since his death.

“We would like to thank everyone who has shown us support over these last few days.”

Kayden was a pupil at Duncanrigg Secondary School in his hometown.

Headteacher Annette Alexander described him as a “kind and caring young man, and full of character”.

Detectives have set up a website where people can access a form to send information directly to the major investigation team and anonymity can be maintained.