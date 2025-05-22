Second teenager arrested over beach attack death of 16-year-old

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of Kayden Moy, 16, following an attack on a beach.

Kayden was attacked at around 6.45pm on Saturday on Irvine beach, North Ayrshire, and died in Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, early the following morning.

A 17-year-old youth made no plea when he appeared in private at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with murder, attempting to pervert the course of justice, and carrying an offensive weapon.

Police said on Thursday they have now arrested a second 17-year-old youth in connection with the death.

Detective Chief Inspector Campbell Jackson, of Police Scotland’s major investigations team, said: “Our specially trained officers continue to support Kayden’s family and keep them updated with the progress of our investigation.

The attack occurred on Irvine beach last weekend (Alamy/PA)

“I’d like to thank members of the public who have come forward and continue to ask anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, to contact us.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and officers remain in the Irvine and East Kilbride areas. Anyone with concerns can speak to them or call 101.”

Kayden was from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, and a pupil at Duncanrigg Secondary School.

Headteacher Annette Alexander described him as a “kind and caring young man and full of character”.

In a statement, his family said: “Kayden will be sorely missed by his parents and two younger brothers.

“He was loved by so many and that is shown in the huge number of heartfelt messages we have received since his death.

“We would like to thank everyone who has shown us support over these last few days.”

The 16-year-old was a former youth player for Busby AFC, where those involved in the club were said to have been left “devastated” by his death.

Detectives have set up a website where people can access a form to send information directly to the major investigation team, and anonymity can be maintained.