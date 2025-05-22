Mothers-to-be moved to safety as fire breaks out at maternity hospital

Firefighters have been called to a maternity hospital in Bristol after a blaze broke out.

Emergency services were called to the scene at St Michael’s Hospital at about 4.30pm on Thursday.

Pregnant women were removed from the site, according to reports, but the hospital had reopened by 7pm.

The fire was extinguished within less than an hour, and the cause will be investigated, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said.

People have been urged to avoid the area.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service posted on Facebook saying: “We’re currently responding to a fire on Southwell Street, Bristol.

“We encourage people to avoid the area while we deal with the incident.

“Further updates will be issued.”

The post was later updated saying: “We can confirm that the fire has safely been extinguished.

“The cause of the fire will be investigated.”

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Police are supporting Avon Fire and Rescue colleagues at the scene of a fire at St Michael’s Hospital in Bristol which was reported at about 4.30pm on Thursday May 22.

“St Michael’s Hill is closed to vehicles and pedestrians and people are urged to avoid the area if at all possible.”

Professor Stuart Walker, hospital managing director at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Following a fire incident at St Michael’s Hospital this afternoon, we can confirm that the fire has safely been extinguished.

“Thank you to our amazing staff who worked closely with the fire service to partially evacuate the hospital.

“The hospital, including the delivery suite, has now reopened to women who need to access our services and people with appointments tomorrow should attend as planned.”