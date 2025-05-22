Lammy condemns ‘appalling’ killing of Israeli embassy staff in Washington

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has condemned the “appalling” killing of two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington DC.

The victims, a man and a woman, were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the 30-year-old suspect approached.

Mr Lammy said the shooting was an “antisemitic crime”.

The attack has sent shockwaves around the world and prompted Israeli missions to beef up security.

“Horrified by the killing of two Israeli Embassy staff in DC,” Mr Lammy said in a post on X.

“We condemn this appalling, antisemitic crime.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and colleagues at this awful time.”

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was seen pacing outside the museum before the shooting, Metropolitan Police chief Pamela Smith said.

Law enforcement at the scene after two Israeli embassy staff members were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington (Rod Lamkey Jr/AP)

When he was taken into custody, he began chanting “Free, free Palestine,” Ms Smith added.

“These horrible DC killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” US President Donald Trump posted on social media.

“Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.

Police officers near the Israeli embassy in Kensington, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Earlier this month, five Iranian men were arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act targeting the Israeli embassy in London.

In April, a court heard how in a separate incident, an alleged knifeman carrying a martyrdom note tried to break into the Kensington-based embassy.