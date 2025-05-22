Kate names Royal Navy warship by smashing bottle of whisky against hull

The Princess of Wales has officially named the Royal Navy warship HMS Glasgow by smashing a bottle of whisky against its hull.

Kate pressed a button triggering an arm holding the single malt which crashed into the grey stealth-like vessel, the first of eight Type 26 anti-submarine frigates to be built in Glasgow.

Wearing a navy blue outfit with white details and a matching hat, she announced the moment by saying: “I have the pleasure to name this ship HMS Glasgow, may God bless her and all who sail on her.”

The princess, the official sponsor for HMS Glasgow, was joined by the Prince of Wales at the ceremony held at a berth on the River Clyde where the warship’s design and build was led by BAE Systems.

Simon Lister, BAE Systems managing director, told those gathered for the ceremony: “In a world that continues to be volatile, we cannot underestimate the importance of this ship and the work we are doing here.”

Watching the moment were dozens of BAE Systems staff and their families and senior Royal Navy officers who applauded as the whisky bottle broke, an exclusive single malt made by the Clydeside Distillery.

A contribution from each bottle sold will be donated to HMS Glasgow’s chosen charity, Place2Be, supporting children’s mental health in the Glasgow area, which Kate supports as patron.

The ceremony began with a royal salute from the ship’s company for William and Kate, also known by their Scottish titles the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Sir Martin Connell thanked the royal couple for their support and all those involved in the Type 26 endeavour.

He said: “From the first ever HMS Glasgow, sailing under the Royal Navy flag at the end of the 17th century to the ship we see here in the 21st century, HMS Glasgow has evolved and adapted to meet the warfighting and operational demands of its day.

“Each metamorphosis saw shipbuilders adapting materials and designs so that crews could operate each successive HMS Glasgow on operations and in conflict and war.

“The result of this being 11 battle honours – HMS Glasgow’s pedigree is awe-inspiring.”

He also hailed the latest ship as “a pure-bred anti-submarine warfare platform, setting the standard for naval warfare”, ready to “meet the global and geopolitical challenges of today”.

The Second Sea Lord added: “HMS Glasgow and her class represent the next chapter of naval innovation, safeguarding the UK’s interests and contributing to national prosperity.”