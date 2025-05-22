Ex-teacher appears in court accused of historical sex offences at public school

A former teacher has appeared in court accused of sexual offences against a boy at an independent school around 50 years ago.

Derek Barker, 90, is charged with three offences of buggery at Monkton Combe School in Bath in the 1970s, when he taught there.

Barker, of Limpley Stoke, Bath, appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court and spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during the brief hearing.

Magistrates were told the offences could only be dealt with at the crown court and sent the case for trial.

Barker was released on unconditional bail and ordered to appear at Bristol Crown Court on June 27.