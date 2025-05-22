Chemical castration of sex offenders ‘worthwhile’ exploring – review chairman

Exploring chemical castration for sex offenders is “worthwhile” as a way to reduce reoffending, the head of the independent sentencing review has said.

The review led by former justice secretary David Gauke recommended reforms to overhaul the prisons system and make sure there is space to jail the most dangerous offenders after a string of emergency measures to deal with the capacity crisis.

It also looked at ways to cut reoffending, with one proposal to consider further use of medication to suppress the sexual drive of sex offenders, currently being piloted in south-west England.

(PA Graphics)

Chemical suppression has been used in Germany and Denmark on a voluntary basis, and in Poland as mandatory for some offenders.

“One of our recommendations is that we think that we should continue to explore this, this is drugs that reduces sexual desire,” Mr Gauke told Sky News.

“It’s not appropriate for every sexual offender, and the evidence base for this does need to be built up.”

A small pilot under way in the south west of England could be expanded, he said.

“I’m not going to claim it’s the answer for everything. This is about reducing the risk of reoffending in future.

“There are some sex offenders who want to reduce their desires. And if we can explore this, I think that is something that’s worthwhile,” he said.

Problematic sexual arousal can be reduced by chemical suppressants and prescribed medication, but the review highlighted the treatment would not be relevant for some sex offenders such as rapists driven by power and control, rather than sexual preoccupation.

Asked if this would be used instead of keeping sex offenders in prison, Mr Gauke said: “The point being is at some point almost every prisoner will be released. We have to look across the system at doing everything we can do to minimise the risk of reoffending. You cannot remove that risk altogether.”

Elsewhere the review recommended that violent criminals and sexual offenders could be released from prison earlier, while judges could be given more flexibility to impose punishments such as football or driving bans.

Short sentences of less than 12 months would also be scrapped, apart from exceptional circumstances such as domestic abuse cases.

It also called for the immediate deportation for foreign nationals handed a three-year sentence or less.

Five key proposals put forward by Mr Gauke are expected to cut the prison population by around 9,800.

Latest figures show the prison population in England and Wales is 88,103, just 418 below the record of 88,521, which was reached on September 6 last year, just before the Government began freeing thousands of prisoners early to ease overcrowding.

The review chairman said: “The scale of the crisis we are in cannot be understated.

“Overcrowded prisons are leading to dangerous conditions for staff and contributing to high levels of reoffending.

“These recommendations, which span the entirety of the justice system, are focused not only on bringing the prison population under control but ultimately reducing reoffending and ensuring victims are protected.”

David Gauke led an independent sentencing review (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Under an “earned progression model”, violent or sexual offenders who are serving sentences of four years or more could be released into the community on licence after spending half of their sentence behind bars, or longer if they do not comply with prison rules.

The review also suggested for the most dangerous offenders on extended sentences to be eligible for parole at half-way through their sentence, instead of two-thirds, if they earn credits to take part in rehabilitation activities in prison.

They would only be released if the Parole Board decided it was safe to do so.

The Government is expected to accept the review’s key measures, but reject earlier release for the most dangerous cohort.

Ministers launched the review to consider options to hand criminals tougher punishments outside prison in October last year as part of efforts to ease overcrowding.

Shabana Mahmood will announce a funding boost of up to £700 million a year for probation by the final year of the spending review (Danny Lawson/PA)

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to respond to the review in Parliament on Thursday, and announce a funding boost of up to £700 million a year for probation by the final year of the spending review.

The review called for higher investment in the probation service and more use of voluntary organisations and technology to help process admin while probation officers spend more time with offenders for their rehabilitation.

It also urged for extra funding as tens of thousands more offenders are expected to be electronically tagged in the community.

Mr Gauke said: “If the Government doesn’t put the resources into probation that is necessary, then the risk here is that we won’t make progress on rehabilitation that we need, and there will be a public backlash against it.”

He said pressing demands on the Probation Service cannot be ignored, but spending funds in the community would be better value for money for the taxpayer and would do more to reduce crime.

There is no estimate on how many more criminals will serve sentences outside prison if the proposals come into force.

The review said: “In the immediate term, the Probation Service will need to prioritise its resources and focus its efforts where it will have the highest impact in terms of reducing reoffending and managing risk of harm.”

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick warned that scrapping short sentences would be effectively “decriminalising” offences like burglary, theft and assault.

“This is a gift to criminals who will be free to offend with impunity,” he said.

“If Starmer proceeds with halving sentences for dangerous offenders like killers, rapists and paedophiles that would be a slap in the face for victims.”

But ending short sentences was welcomed by the Criminal Bar Association “because they don’t work”.

CBA chairwoman Mary Prior KC said: “There is no alternative but to make change.

“More than half reoffend compared to only a quarter who receive help from probation.

“Some of the more radical suggestions will require careful thought and may not be implemented by the Government.”

The victims’ commissioner for England and Wales also raised concerns that the Probation Service may not be able to cope with rising demand.

Baroness Newlove said: “I understand their necessity – but I do have concerns.

“The pace of change feels urgent, as if we are racing against the clock.

“My overriding concern is whether the already stretched Probation Service can withstand this additional pressure.”

But Law Society for England and Wales president Richard Atkinson said: “It is a positive shift away from an approach which has focused primarily on punishment without evidence that it better protects victims or reduces reoffending.

“However, to ensure the public can have faith in the criminal justice system, there must be investment in all parts of the system which are interconnected.”