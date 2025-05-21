Tommy Robinson charged with harassing two journalists

Political activist Tommy Robinson has been charged with harassment of two journalists.

Robinson, 42, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of two counts of harassment causing fear of violence and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 5.

It is alleged that the offences took place between August 5 and 7 2024.

Earlier this week judges ruled that Robinson could be released from prison early after his 18-month sentence for the civil offence of contempt of court was reduced by four months at the High Court.

He was jailed in October after admitting multiple breaches of an injunction made in 2021, which barred him from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.

Robinson is facing a separate trial in October next year over an accusation that he failed to provide the Pin for his mobile phone when stopped by Kent Police in Folkestone in July 2024.