Third man in court over arson attacks on properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer

A third man has been remanded in custody accused of conspiracy to commit arson attacks on two properties and a car linked to Sir Keir Starmer.

Ukrainian national Petro Pochynok, 34, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

The defendant, of Holloway Road in Islington, north London, appeared before district judge Daniel Sternberg dressed in a prisoner’s grey tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and address.

A forensics officer is seen in Kentish Town, north London as police investigate a fire at a property linked to Sir Keir Starmer (James Manning/PA)

It is alleged that he conspired with fellow Ukrainian Roman Lavrynovych and Ukrainian-born Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on June 6 alongside his co-defendants.

Two of the fires took place in Kentish Town, north London – one in the early hours of May 12 at the home where Sir Keir lived before he became Prime Minister and moved into Downing Street.

A car was set alight in the same street four days earlier on May 8.

The other fire took place on May 11 at the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington.

The Metropolitan Police said Pochynok was arrested on Monday in Chelsea, west London.

Lavrynovych, 21, of Sydenham, south-east London, was charged last week with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the fires.

He denied the charges in a police interview.

He was remanded in custody after appearing in court on Friday.

Carpiuc, 26, of Romford in east London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was also remanded in custody.