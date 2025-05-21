Pictures of lifeboat and crew in Dunkirk rescue colourised for 85th anniversary

Pictures of an RNLI crew and the lifeboat they used to helped rescue allied troops in Dunkirk have been newly colourised to mark the 85th anniversary of the evacuation.

Coxswain Edward Drake Parker and his crew at Margate Lifeboat Station followed the government’s call to send small vessels to Dunkirk to help rescue some of the nearly 340,000 British, French and Belgian troops stuck there in May 1940.

The RNLI has had two of its images from the time painstakingly cleaned and colourised using digital technology to mark the bravery of the crews that took part in Operation Dynamo 85 years ago, which began on May 26.

Coxswain Parker, who was 53 when he led his crew to the French coast, was awarded a Distinguished Service Medal for his services at Dunkirk.

He previously said of the operation: “Margate lifeboat crew were standing by in their favourite pub, playing a quiet game of darts when I was called down to the boathouse.

“I asked them if they would help take the boat to Dunkirk to help rescue our boys. That was a shock to them, but they all volunteered without a murmur.

“They rushed home to tell their wives to get some food and then we were off.

“Margate was a pretty dead town then, more than half the residents had evacuated.

“But when we got to Dunkirk it was a bit different. With shells bursting and fires raging, it was like hell.”

One of the images of Margate Lifeboat Station shows Coxswain Parker with his crew in front of the Lord Southborough lifeboat which made the journey to Dunkirk.

The RNLI crew, (left to right) Denis Price, Alf Morris, Harry Parker, Alf Lacey, Coxswain Edward Parker, AC Robinson Hon Sec, Arthur Ladd, Ted Jordan, Harry Sandwell, Tom Campany, Ted ‘Young Ted’ Parker (RNLI/PA)

The original black and white photo has been brought to life with colour, revealing the crew in brown kapok lifejackets and brodie helmets.

Kapok lifejackets were worn by RNLI crews during the Second World War.

Kapok is a fine, cotton-like material which is more commonly used to stuff cushions and toys and is highly buoyant, the RNLI said.

For crews taking part in wartime action, brodie helmets replaced the traditional yellow sou’wester.

The second photo shows the Lord Southborough in full colour, revealing a blue lifeboat with the RNLI logo.

It also shows the crew in their signature bright yellow waterproof oilskin coats.

The RNLI sent 19 boats across in total as part of the maritime rescue, with two crewed by its volunteers and 17 crewed by the Royal Navy.

When Coxswain Parker and his crew got to the shore, the sound of shell fire and the smell of burning was everywhere.

In the darkness, the crew had to feel their way towards the shore.

Once there, they got to work, moving people from the shore to the larger ships anchored in deeper water.

The crew from Ramsgate Lifeboat Station also went to Dunkirk for Operation Dynamo.

Both RNLI boats helped to save 3,400 people in the evacuation, the charity said.

Hayley Whiting, RNLI heritage archive and research manager, said: “As we mark the 85th anniversary of Dunkirk, it feels fitting to bring these images of Margate Lifeboat Station to life with colour and remember the bravery of the crews that went across to Dunkirk and the lives they saved.

“I’m delighted to see Coxswain Parker and his crew in colour, it gives us an opportunity to share this remarkable story of courage and take a moment to reflect on the bravery of those that set sail for Dunkirk all those years ago and the difficult journey they faced. We’re so proud of their courage and lifesaving efforts.

“Both of these images have been worked on by our in-house creative team to bring the original colours to life, with hours spent on the detail and research, to ensure they are a true representation.”