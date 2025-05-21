Firefighter killed in Bicester blaze ‘true definition of a hero’, family says

The family of a firefighter who died after a blaze at a former RAF base in Oxfordshire last week have described him as “the true definition of a hero”.

Martyn Sadler, 38, died alongside firefighter Jennie Logan, 30, and member of the public David Chester, 57, following the incident at Bicester Motion last Thursday.

Mr Sadler’s family said in a statement released by Thames Valley Police on Wednesday that he was “born to be a firefighter”.

“Coming from a strong fire service family it was always in his blood, but it was significantly more than that with him, it was his life,” they added.

“The passion and dedication he had for the job was outstanding.

“From as early as he learnt to walk and talk, his days were filled with episodes of Fireman Sam or London’s Burning and as soon as he was old enough to join the fire cadets his career began.

“He achieved way beyond his dreams and nothing would ever put a bigger smile on his face.

“He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and all-round family member, an amazing friend, a committed colleague and the true definition of a hero.

“Our world has fallen apart and our hearts are completely broken, but somewhere in amongst it all we are immensely proud of him and his unwavering bravery.”

Two other firefighters suffered serious injuries in the blaze and are in hospital in a stable condition, Thames Valley Police said.

On Tuesday the force said the fire had been brought under control and the area made safe.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze and are treating the deaths as unexplained.

Jennie Logan died in the fire (Thames Valley Police/PA)

In a statement previously released by the force, Ms Logan’s mother, father and sister Emilie paid tribute to her “bravery and fearlessness” as they described her as a “force to be reckoned with”.

“When Jennie’s pager went off, there was no stopping her,” they added.

“Never did we think that when running out the door last Thursday, to give it her all, like she always did, it would be for the final time.”

Mr Chester, from Bicester, died after helping fire crews “without hesitation”, his family said in a tribute.

“Dave was always known as the man you went to when you needed any sort of help. This is exactly what happened on Thursday evening, he saw firefighters needing assistance and helped without hesitation,” they said.

“He was not a victim but a hero, he died the way he lived – helping others and putting them ahead of himself.

“Although he is no longer with us, he will always be in our hearts and his legacy will continue.”