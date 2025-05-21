Coach restrictions introduced in Cotswold village to improve road safety

Restrictions are being introduced on coaches entering a picturesque Cotswold village which is visited by huge numbers of tourists each year.

The village of Bibury can sometimes see as many as 20,000 visitors in a weekend, and up to 50 coaches parking there in a day.

Gloucestershire County Council has announced a temporary traffic management trial, starting on Friday, for the bank holiday weekend.

Bibury is a popular destination for tourists (Ben Birchall/PA)

It will see the existing coach bays in the village centre temporarily closed and instead bus stops will be installed for safer passenger drop-off and pick-up.

The county council said it had worked with local coach operators, businesses, and the community to introduce the trial in the popular village.

Newly-appointed county council leader Lisa Spivey, who represents the South Cerney division, said: “The safety of our residents and visitors is paramount.

“We’ve seen an increase in unsafe coach movements, particularly reversing into bays without proper guidance, which poses a serious risk to pedestrians and other road users.

“This trial is a proactive step to prevent accidents and ensure Bibury remains a welcoming and safe destination for all.”

The council is urging visitors to park responsibly and use designated parking areas.

“Irresponsible parking not only endangers others but also detracts from the charm and accessibility of this historic village,” a council spokesman said.

“Any vehicles not parked in compliance with parking restrictions will risk being issued with a parking penalty charge notice.”

As part of the trial, car parking will also be suspended opposite the trout farm to provide a safe area for coaches to drop off and pick up customers.

Visitors arriving by car are encouraged to use the pay and display car park at the trout farm or on The Street, which offers unrestricted parking.