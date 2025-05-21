Bus drivers to strike in pay dispute

Bus drivers are to take strike action over six weeks in a pay dispute.

Unite the union said around 430 Stagecoach drivers will take action after last minute pay talks did not lead to an improvement in an “unacceptable” 4% pay offer previously rejected by members.

The union said “widespread and prolonged” industrial action will hit bus services in the west of Scotland.

The action will affect buses operating out of several depots in Ayr, Arran, Ardrossan and Kilmarnock servicing bus routes in Ayrshire, Lanarkshire and Glasgow, Unite said.

Strike action will take place on May 26 and June 2 and 6, and will be followed by six weeks of continuous action starting on June 9 and lasting until July 21.

Siobhan McCready, Unite industrial officer, said: “Stagecoach West Scotland have not improved their pay offer in six months.

“The drivers are being asked to fund a pay rise by working longer hours, taking longer unpaid breaks and losing a week of annual leave.

“This is simply unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated by Unite.

“Widespread and prolonged industrial action is set to hit bus services across the west of Scotland because this company doesn’t seem capable of listening to its workers.

“It’s not right that the drivers are the lowest paid across the whole of the Stagecoach group. Our members deserve a fair rate and that’s what we are determined to get for them.”

Unite boss Sharon Graham said Stagecoach can immediately end the dispute ‘by putting forward a fair offer’ (PA)

Unite said members voted by 98% to take industrial action after rejecting the 4% pay offer which was tabled last November.

The union said the current pay offer is “unacceptable” and claimed it would leave the drivers among the poorest paid across Stagecoach’s UK operations.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The company can end this dispute at any moment by putting forward a fair offer.”

Unite said the bus depots in Dumfries and Galloway are not involved in this phase of strike action.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “Following further discussions with Unite, our staff across Dumfries and Galloway have accepted a two-year pay deal that will see their hourly rate of pay increase by nearly 12% (11.8%).

“Our Ayrshire staff have, however, rejected this same offer of 11.8%, and despite our best efforts to reach an agreement and avoid industrial action we must now focus on putting practical plans in place to support our customers during this challenging period.

“We have a crucial role in helping people stay connected with their communities.

“On Monday May 26, Monday June 2 and Friday June 6, services will operate as normal from our Cumbernauld, Dumfries and Stranraer depots, with reduced services from our Ayrshire depots.

“The details of the services being operated can be found on our website.

“We urge Unite to reconsider its position and return to the negotiating table. Our commitment remains to reach a fair and sustainable agreement – one that supports our employees while ensuring the long-term viability of our services across west Scotland.”