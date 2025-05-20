Words of heartbroken mother read out in Parliament in emotional speech by MP

The words of Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s heartbroken mother have been spoken in Parliament by an MP, as measures to compel criminals to appear in the dock for sentencing were brought to the Commons.

In an emotional contribution, Anneliese Midgley read out Cheryl Korbel’s victim’s statement, which her nine-year-old daughter’s killer “refused to hear” in court.

Thomas Cashman, the gunman who killed Olivia as he chased a drug dealer who had tried to run into her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, did not appear to hear his life sentence in April 2023.

As Ms Korbel watched tearfully from the gallery, the Labour MP for Knowsley praised her for her campaigning on Olivia’s law. Under the legislation, judges will be given the power to sentence offenders for up to two more years in prison for avoiding justice.

For offenders who already face lengthy imprisonment or whole life orders, judges could also impose a range of prison punishments on offenders such as confinement to their cells and being stripped of privileges such as extra gym time.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer promised to carry on the pledge to change the law, first made by his predecessor Rishi Sunak, when he met with Ms Korbel in January this year.

The measures are part of the Victims and Courts Bill, which had its second reading in the Commons on Tuesday.

Cheryl Korbel speaks outside Manchester Crown Court after Thomas Cashman was sentenced (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking during the debate, Ms Midgley said: “Today I speak to one part of this Bill that will require convicted offenders to attend their sentence hearings and provide consequences where they refuse. It’s known as Olivia’s law.

“Olivia Pratt-Korbel was nine years old when she was murdered in her own home, by a stranger with a gun. The murderer, Thomas Cashman fired a bullet through the door of Olivia’s home, which passed through the wrist of my constituent, Cheryl Korbel, Olivia’s mother, before hitting Olivia in the chest and ending her life.

“Cheryl and her cousin Antonia are with us in the chamber today.

“To lose a child to murder in your own home while trying to protect them is a burden no parent should ever be asked to bear. But under our current justice system, convicted criminals can opt-out of attending their own sentencing.

“That’s what Olivia’s murderer did. Cashman remained in his cell, refusing to face the court, to hear Cheryl’s words, to look her in the eye. It was the act of a coward. That injustice must end.

“Nothing in this world can bring Olivia back, but instead of collapsing under this weight, Cheryl fought back. She and her family have campaigned so no other family would suffer the same.

“Olivia’s law is her work, it’s Olivia’s legacy, it’s Cheryl’s legacy.

“Today I will read out Cheryl’s victim impact statement. These are the words the murderer, the coward Thomas Cashman refused to hear. I want the words of Cheryl Korbel committed to this House, so they will be on record in this place forever.

“Let her words ring out in this chamber, like they should have done in Cashman’s ears that day.”

In her victim statement, Ms Korbel described Olivia as “the light of our lives, our beautiful, sassy, chatty girl who never ran out of energy”.

Ms Korbel had also said: “My worst nightmare was being separated from Liv and not being with her when she needed me the most, I was the first person to hold my baby girl, and as her mum, I should have been the last.

“I cannot get my head around how Cashman continued to shoot after hearing the terrifying screams, the utter devastation he has caused, he doesn’t care, how could he?

“His actions have left the biggest hole in our lives that can never be filled. That man set out to do a job and he didn’t care about anyone else or who got in the way. He certainly couldn’t own it either.”

Concluding her speech, Ms Midgley said: “Let Cheryl’s words be heard. Let them be honoured. Let Olivia’s law pass, and make sure that no victim’s voice is ever shut out of justice again.”