William and Kate named among Time’s 100 most influential philanthropists

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made it onto Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential philanthropists.

William and Kate are named in the Innovators category where they are hailed by the US publication for modernising royal philanthropy.

The Time100 Philanthropy 2025 is described as “the 100 most influential people shaping the future of giving at a pivotal moment”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting the family of late aspiring photographer Liz Hatton at the Buckingham Palace garden party (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are less concerned with cultural preservation and more attuned to social issues,” the article said, citing their focus on causes such as homelessness, mental health and the environment.

It added: “Crucial to the Waleses’ approach is aligning social imperatives with sound business strategies and building corporate alliances to expand their reach.”

It refers to the princess’s business task force which suggested last year that investing in early childhood programmes could create an additional £45.5 billion for the UK economy each year.

Also named as top philanthropists were David Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Melinda French Gates, singer Dolly Parton and actor Michael Sheen.

The prince and princess made an official appearance together at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday, where they met guests from their patronages, military affiliations and passion projects.

There was no appearance however in this year’s Time100 list for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who describe themselves on their sussex.com site as “shaping the future through business and philanthropy”.

Harry and Meghan were not included in this year’s list of philanthropists (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry and Meghan were previously named among Time’s most influential people in 2021, when they appeared on the cover of the magazine.

The Time article contained a disclosure that its owners and co-chairs Marc and Lynne Benioff have supported the prince and princess’s Royal Foundation in the past.