‘We are still waiting for justice’: Infected blood victims call on PM to act

The Prime Minister has been challenged to give assurances to victims of the infected blood scandal that their “suffering will not be dragged out further” amid ongoing concerns around the compensation scheme.

In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, campaigners have highlighted the “physical and emotional burden” of the “continual fight for fair compensation”.

Campaigners handed their letter in to 10 Downing Street on the anniversary of the seminal report into the scandal.

The Infected Blood Inquiry concluded that the scandal “could largely have been avoided” and there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth.

More than 30,000 people in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

And more than 3,000 people have died as a result while survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

A compensation scheme was announced the day after the report was published.

The Infected Blood Compensation Authority has said, as of May 6, 106 compensation payments have been made, totalling more than £96 million.

But concerns have been raised about the scheme, leading to the inquiry holding special hearings to highlight the impact on victims.

The new letter states: “The physical and emotional burden of this continual fight for fair compensation is falling with ever greater weight on the shoulders of those who have already had to campaign for too long.”

“We look to the Government now for recognition of the anxiety and stress the last 12 months of uncertainty have caused and for an assurance that this suffering will not be dragged out further,” adds the letter, which has been co-signed by officials from the Haemophilia Society; Tainted Blood; Haemophilia Wales; Haemophilia Northern Ireland and Tainted Blood – Affected Siblings And Children.

Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, said: “A year ago, the Infected Blood Inquiry published its devastating report into the multiple failings that led to the contaminated blood scandal.

“The inquiry gave us the truth but we’re still waiting for justice.

“Until everyone impacted by this scandal receives fair compensation, there can be no justice.

“Nor can justice be achieved without learning the lessons set out so compellingly in the Infected Blood Inquiry’s report.

“The steps taken towards implementing the inquiry’s recommendations are welcome but there is a long road ahead.

“We urge the Government to make this a priority for the safety and protection of everyone who uses the NHS today and in the future.”

It comes as the Terrance Higgins Trust wrote to inquiry chairman Sir Brian Langstaff highlighting concerns over the compensation scheme.

“We are witnessing a marked increase in both the frequency and intensity of distress among those we support,” the letter from charity chief executive Richard Angell states.

The letter adds: “The victims we work with – everyone with HIV – should not be burdened with further bureaucratic hurdles – such as having to prove diagnoses like ‘full-blown AIDS’ – nearly two decades of HIV without treatment should speak for itself.

“Their claims are among the most straightforward and should be prioritised accordingly.”

The Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, Nick Thomas-Symonds, said: “We are acting on the inquiry’s 12 recommendations, so that this never happens again, and to get justice for victims.

“While no amount of compensation will make up for the suffering people have endured, we are committed to delivering compensation as swiftly as possible.”