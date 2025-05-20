UK ramps up pressure on Israel over actions in Gaza and West Bank

The UK has suspended trade deal talks with Israel, sanctioned West Bank settlers and summoned the country’s ambassador as the relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu’s government deteriorates.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy hit out at the renewed military offensive in the Gaza Strip and the restrictions on aid to the population of the territory.

He also condemned the actions of “extremist” settlers in the West Bank, saying Mr Netanyahu’s administration has a responsibility to intervene to halt their actions.

Tzipi Hotovely, Israel’s ambassador to the UK, has been summoned to the Foreign Office (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely has been called in to the Foreign Office, where Middle East minister Hamish Falconer said he would set out the Government’s opposition to the “wholly disproportionate escalation of military activity in Gaza” and emphasise that the 11-week block on aid “has been cruel and indefensible”.

In the Commons, Mr Lammy said: “We have suspended negotiations with this Israeli government on a new free trade agreement.”

He also said the UK is reviewing its co-operation with the Israeli administration, adding: “The Netanyahu government’s actions have made this necessary.”