Romanian national remanded in custody over fires at properties linked to Starmer

A second man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with conspiracy to commit arson over fires at properties and a car linked to Sir Keir Starmer.

Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, of Chadwell Heath, east London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of conspiring to commit arson with intent to endanger life between April 17 and May 13.

The defendant, flanked by two police officers in the dock, spoke via a Russian interpreter to confirm his name and date of birth.

A still from a video of the car fire on May 8 (Linda Perry/PA)

He is accused of conspiring with Ukrainian Roman Lavrynovych, who appeared in court last week, and others unknown “to damage by fire property belonging to another, intending to damage the property, intending to endanger the life of another or being reckless as to whether the life of another would thereby be endangered”.

Two of the fires took place in Kentish Town, north London – one in the early hours of May 12 at the home where Sir Keir lived before he became Prime Minister and moved into Downing Street.

A car was set alight in the same street four days earlier on May 8.

The other fire took place on May 11 at the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington.

Prosecutor Sarah Przybylska said: “At this stage, the alleged offending is unexplained.”

Carpiuc, who wore a blue adidas hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms in the dock, was arrested at Luton Airport on Saturday.

A police cordon is seen in Kentish Town, north London where police are investigating a fire at a property linked to Sir Keir Starmer (James Manning/PA)

The court heard Carpiuc, who was born in Ukraine, gave a no comment interview to police.

Defending, Jay Nutkins said that Carpiuc has lived in the UK for nine years, and is currently waiting for his degree results having spent two years studying a business degree at Canterbury Christchurch University in Kent.

He denies being present at the scene of any of the fires, the court was told.

The court heard the 26-year-old, who was supported by his father in court, works in construction.

Chief magistrates Paul Goldspring remanded Carpiuc in custody until a further hearing at the Old Bailey alongside Lavrynovych on June 6.

Lavrynovych, 21, of Sydenham, south-east London, has already been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the fires.

He denied the charges in a police interview.

He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

A third man, aged 34, was arrested in Chelsea, south-west London, on Monday on suspicion of arson.

He remains in custody.