MP marks Gary Lineker’s contribution to Match Of The Day in Commons motion

Gary Lineker’s contribution to Match Of The Day has been marked in a motion tabled in the House of Commons.

Football fans will “deeply miss” Lineker’s “warmth, wit and wisdom” following his departure from the BBC show on Sunday, according to Independent MP Shockat Adam.

Lineker first hosted Match Of The Day in 1999 and he will leave his presenting role at the BBC following the final episode for the 2024/25 season.

The 64-year-old’s early exit from the corporation came after he made an unreserved apology for a now-deleted social media post criticised as antisemitic.

It means Lineker will no longer front the corporation’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup or the FA Cup next season.

Mr Adam, the MP for Leicester South, wrote in his early day motion (EDM) tabled in the Commons: “That this House pays tribute to the extraordinary career and enduring legacy of Gary Lineker as he retires from his role on Match Of The Day.

“(It) celebrates him not only as one of England’s greatest ever goal scorers and a former England team captain, but as the beating heart of Leicester City FC, the club he has always called home.

“(It) applauds his unwavering composure, both as a player renowned for his calmness under pressure and as a broadcaster whose clarity and humour became the voice of Saturday nights for millions.

“(It) acknowledges his immense charitable work, including tireless support for children’s cancer charities, vital donations to the British Red Cross during the Covid-19 pandemic, and his critical role in rescuing Leicester City FC from financial ruin in 2002.

“(It) honours his achievements on the pitch, including the 1986 World Cup Golden Boot and leading England to the semi-finals in 1990; and believes that football fans across the nation will deeply miss his warmth, wit, and wisdom, and wishes him the very best in his well-earned retirement from the show.”

EDMs allow MPs to express an opinion, publicise a cause or support a position.

It is rare for them to be debated.