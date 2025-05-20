Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of teenager

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager died in England’s north west.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to reports of an incident between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Porritt Street in Bury, Greater Manchester, around 8.10pm on Monday where a 19-year-old man was found lying in the road with serious injuries.

A police statement said: “Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man sadly died. The family of the deceased are being supported by specialist officers.”

A man in his 30s was later arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

Anyone with information, CCTV or mobile phone footage in the area is urged to come forward.

A crime scene remains in place and investigations are ongoing.

Detective Superintendent Wesley Knights said: “Firstly, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time.

“Local officers will remain in the area making enquiries, as well as an increased number of highly visible patrols overnight and into Tuesday. If you have any concerns, please speak to them.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3460.