EU deal gives ’12 years of certainty’ to Scottish fishermen, says Murray

The deal between the UK and EU provides “12 years of certainty and stability” for fishermen, the Scottish Secretary has said.

The agreement – announced on Monday in London – was hailed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as a “win-win” for both the UK and the bloc, and will create a “youth experience scheme” for young Britons to study and live in Europe, along with improving trade and allowing British travellers to use passport e-gates on the continent.

But British fishermen have hit out at the deal, which allows a further 12 years of access to UK waters for boats from the EU, with the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) describing it as a “horror show”.

The Prime Minister met with EU leaders on Monday (Hannah McKay/PA)

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Tuesday, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “I don’t agree with that.

“It gives 12 years of certainty and stability for the industry, it doesn’t change any of the deal that was put in place in 2019, which is 25% more quotas for UK and Scottish trawlers and it gives wide access, of course to the new markets of the EU, in terms of pushing away all that red tape that was there before.

“Not one more fish will be taken out of Scottish waters by an EU trawler as part of this deal and that provides that stability and certainty.”

The description of the deal as “dreadful”, the minister said, “just doesn’t pass water”.

He added: “I’ve been in business before and I would prefer 12 years of stability and security and certainty than an annual renegotiation that you may or may not win.”

The deal has also angered the Scottish Government, which said it had not been consulted on the fishing aspect of it despite the issue being devolved.

The UK Government asserts the agreement related to international trade, which is reserved to Westminster.

Mr Murray rejected the Scottish Government claims, saying: “The Scottish Government has been fully informed all the way through this process.

“The Paymaster General who’s been doing the negotiations has kept them fully informed, there was an inter-ministerial grouping last week, two weeks ago there was a full briefing, and they were kept up to date as the negotiations were running through.”

The Scottish Government, Mr Murray added, “have tied themselves in knots to set themselves against this deal”, but he described it as “good for consumers, it’s good for business and it’s good for Scotland’s economy”.

Scottish External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said the last three inter-ministerial groups which would have discussed fishing were cancelled, adding engagement with the devolved administration was not about consulting on the deal, but informing them of progress.

“There were meetings with Nick Thomas-Symonds who gave a read out, ‘here’s where we have got to’, not ‘what do you think about things? Do you agree to things? Would you seek changes to things?'” he said.

The minister – who praised some aspects of the deal and the benefits it could have to Scotland – added the first the Scottish Government heard about the fisheries deal lasting for 12 years was when it was announced.