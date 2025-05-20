Cyclist with rare condition breaks record for cycling length of UK and back

A cyclist who lost her ability to walk as a teenager after being diagnosed with a debilitating illness has broken the world record for cycling the length of the UK and back.

Sarah Ruggins, a Canadian wealth manager living in Gloucestershire, cycled 2,700 km (1,677 miles) from John O’Groats to Land’s End and back again in five days 11 hours and 14 minutes.

The 37-year-old, who started cycling only two and a half years ago, covered 500km (310 miles) a day surviving on just over four hours of sleep throughout the entire challenge.

Sarah Ruggins cycled 2,700 km from John O’Groats to Land’s End and back again (James Busby/PA)

Ms Ruggins’ astounding cycle has beaten the men’s record of five days 18 hours three minutes, held by James MacDonald since 2017 – by six hours and 43 minutes.

She has also beaten the former women’s record of 10 days and five hours – held by Louise Harris since 2023 – by four days 17 hours and 40 minutes.

“This ride was a celebration of life and it was a gift to myself and hopefully a gift to others who need motivation,” Ms Ruggins told the PA news agency.

“It’s taught me to believe in myself, and it’s taught me that women have a place in the upper echelons of sports, not just as women, but across all genders.

“I’m one of the first women to break a men’s endurance record. So it shows that we can take up space in the sport, and we need to be taken seriously.”

Sarah Ruggins covered 500km a day in her John O’Groats to Land’s End challenge (James Busby/PA)

Ms Ruggins, who grew up in Montreal in Canada, was a promising track athlete as a teenager and had ambitions of representing Canada in the Olympics.

However, at 16 years old her dreams were cut short after she was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition called complex regional pain syndrome, which caused her to lose the ability to walk and move her hands without support.

“My Olympic dream and everything I thought my life was going to be basically just evaporated overnight, and it took many years of rehabilitation to get my movement back,” said Ms Ruggins.

“I started exploring athletics again, but I found with my new body I couldn’t really run so I turned to cycling.”

Ms Ruggins, who moved to the UK 10 years ago, initially began training to break the Land’s End to John O’Groats running record.

However, after discovering that her body was not strong enough to run after her illness she decided to attempt it with two wheels instead.

In 2023, she purchased her first bicycle and with under six months of cycling experience, she took on the Transcontinental Race – a self-supported 4,000 km (2,485 miles) ride across Europe.

Ms Ruggins, who discovered her talent for endurance sports, said the John O’Groats to Land’s End challenge allowed her to confront her two greatest fears: failing publicly and requiring the help of others.

“I really wanted to make an impact and use my story to help others,” she said.

“For me, even when the ride got really painful, it was a celebration, because it was my choice to do this, coming at it from a place of strength.

“I just really wanted to share through this project that your life can change unexpectedly but it means you just need to pivot and find something new that brings you joy.”

Ms Ruggins used this record attempt to raise money for The Bike Project and Bikes for Refugees, two organisations that use cycling to support people rebuilding their lives in the UK.