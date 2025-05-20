Cambridge college to cut ties with arms companies following student protests

A University of Cambridge college has announced it will divest from arms companies following student protests.

King’s College said on Tuesday that its governing body has voted to “adopt a new responsible investment policy” to align with the values of its community.

It comes after pro-Palestine protesters staged demonstrations and set up encampments against the war in Gaza at Cambridge University last year.

Student-led group Cambridge for Palestine has been calling on the university to divest from companies “complicit in the ethnic cleansing of Palestine”.

Under the new policy, King’s College’s financial investments will exclude companies that are involved in activities “generally recognised as illegal or contravening global norms, such as occupation”.

It will also exclude companies which produce military and nuclear weapons, weapons restricted by international treaty, or companies that produce key or dedicated components of such weapons.

The policy builds on discussions about the relationship between the college’s investments and its values, which were “prompted by the occupation of Ukraine and Palestinian territories”.

Gillian Tett, provost of King’s College, said: “This is a positive result from a process that engaged voices from all areas of our community.

“I commend the members of the working group for their incredibly thoughtful engagement and deep commitment to work towards an approach that reflects the College’s values and demonstrates our capacity to model transformation.”

King’s College said the next steps will be to implement the changes across the college’s investment portfolio in the coming months, with an aim to complete no later than the end of the calendar year.

Student activist group King’s Cambridge 4 Palestine (KC4P) said: “King’s College’s decision must trigger global condemnation of Israel’s actions against the Palestinian people.”

Stella Swain, youth and student officer at the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said: “This is a massive victory, and speaks to the incredible power and commitment of student campaigning, at King’s College and across the country.

“If King’s College, at the heart of Cambridge, can finally listen to its students and divest from the arms industry and companies complicit in the illegal occupation of Palestine, then every university can act to ensure they are on the right side of history.”