Shropshire Star
Close

Three men charged with rape of teenage girl in Rotherham

The alleged victim was aged 14 or 15 when the offences are said to have taken place between 2007 and 2010.

By contributor Margaret Davis, PA Crime Correspondent
Published
Stock image of the exterior of Sheffield Magistrates’ Court
The three men appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Three men have been charged with raping a teenage girl in Rotherham between 2007 and 2010, the National Crime Agency said.

Khamir Ifzal Khan, 36, now of no fixed abode, but previously from Rotherham, has been charged with one count of rape and one count of trafficking of a person in the UK for sexual exploitation.

Mudasser Hussain, 36, of Henley Grove Road, Rotherham, has been charged with six counts of rape while Ghazanfar Hussain, 40, of Rosebery Street, Rotherham, has been charged with one count of rape.

The alleged victim was aged 14 of 15 at the time.

The three men all appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on June 16.

Charges were brought as part of Operation Stovewood, the investigation into alleged child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Similar stories
Most popular