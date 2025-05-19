Three men charged with rape of teenage girl in Rotherham

Three men have been charged with raping a teenage girl in Rotherham between 2007 and 2010, the National Crime Agency said.

Khamir Ifzal Khan, 36, now of no fixed abode, but previously from Rotherham, has been charged with one count of rape and one count of trafficking of a person in the UK for sexual exploitation.

Mudasser Hussain, 36, of Henley Grove Road, Rotherham, has been charged with six counts of rape while Ghazanfar Hussain, 40, of Rosebery Street, Rotherham, has been charged with one count of rape.

The alleged victim was aged 14 of 15 at the time.

The three men all appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on June 16.

Charges were brought as part of Operation Stovewood, the investigation into alleged child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.