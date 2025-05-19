Ministers to seek British-based investment ‘first of all’ in jet replacement

British-based firms are first in line for investment as the Government replaces ageing aircraft, the Defence Secretary has indicated, as ministers faced questions about the Red Arrows fleet.

John Healey told the Commons that replacement planes for the RAF’s aerobatic display team were “long overdue”, two weeks after the jets flew over London’s Buckingham Palace to mark the 80th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day.

The Red Arrows Hawk jets are due to leave service in 2030 (Alex Britton/PA)

The Red Arrows’ Hawk T1 aircraft are due to leave service in 2030.

At the despatch box, Conservative shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said: “We will all have enjoyed the Red Arrows’ flypast as part of our VE Day celebrations, but the fact is their Hawk jet needs replacing.

“So, given that one of the publicly-stated roles of the Red Arrows is – and I quote – ‘supporting British industry’, will the Secretary of State guarantee that the Red Arrows’ next jet will be designed and manufactured in the United Kingdom?”

Defence Secretary John Healey said the Government will look to invest with British-based firms (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Mr Healey replied: “As the former procurement minister, he will know that the replacement of our jet trainer is long overdue and he will have heard me earlier on say that, for the first time, this is a Government that will first of all look to direct British taxpayers’ defence investment to British-based firms, British-based jobs, British-based technology, and British-based innovation.”

Alan Gemmell, the MP for Central Ayrshire, said he had “spent some months convincing British scale-up Aeralis to choose Prestwick as their location for a proposed solution to the Hawk replacement, creating 4,000 jobs and the first British jet built in 50 years”.

The Labour MP asked defence minister Maria Eagle whether she would “do all she can to bring Aeralis to Prestwick and make the Red Arrows British and Scottish”.

The Red Arrows display team (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ms Eagle replied she had met representatives of Aeralis “on a number of occasions”, adding: “The MoD has provided the company with considerable support as they’ve developed their concept of a modular aircraft and digital design.

“The department remains engaged with Aeralis, as it does with the sector as a whole, in seeking the solution to generate combat air pilots of the future and has begun the process to consider what aircraft will replace the Hawk fast jet trainer currently in operation with the Royal Air Force.”

Luke Charters, the Labour MP for York Outer, had earlier asked what steps the Government is taking to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the defence sector.

“SME involvement in the defence supply chain will be boosted by new spending targets that I will set in June,” Mr Healey told MPs.