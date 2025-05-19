Migrant dies trying to cross Channel to reach UK

A migrant has died after a small boat sank while trying to cross the Channel overnight, French authorities said.

The Maritime Prefect of the Channel and the North Sea said 62 people were pulled from the water after the “overloaded” boat broke up.

The French assistance and rescue intervention tug (RIAS) Abeille Normandie recovered 50 people, while the RNLI recovered two people and the Border Force Ranger nine people. All those rescued were transferred to the Abeille.

A French Navy helicopter assisting in the search spotted an unconscious person in the water, French authorities said.

They were pulled from the water by the RNLI crews but declared dead by the medical team on board the French tug.

Among the survivors was a child and his mother who were suffering hypothermia and airlifted to hospital in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

The others were dropped off at Boulogne-sur-Mer quay and taken care of by the land rescue services.

The French coastguard warned of the dangers of crossing the Channel, saying the stretch of water is one of the busiest in the world, with more than 600 merchant ships passing through every day.