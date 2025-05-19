Man fatally stabbed in north-west London named by police

A man who was fatally stabbed in north-west London has been named by police.

Ali Faris Muhammad, 26, died after an altercation in the early hours of Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A murder investigation was launched and no arrests have been made, the force said on Monday evening.

Officers were called to reports of the incident in Kingsbury Road, Kingsbury, at 3.31am.

Mr Muhammad, who lived in Harrow, was taken to hospital with a stab wound and pronounced dead shortly after, the force added.

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Ali’s family and loved ones. They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“Our team of detectives and forensic specialists are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to his tragic death.

“We urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could assist us, to come forward as soon as possible.

“We understand this incident may cause concern within the Kingsbury community, and we’re grateful for their continued patience and co-operation as we carry out our investigation.”

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The crime scene is still in place.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference 1052/18May or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.