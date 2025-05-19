Man arrested on suspicion of farmer Mike Gaine’s murder continues to be held

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Michael “Mike” Gaine continues to be held in custody.

Mr Gaine, a 56-year-old sheep farmer with land near Kenmare in Co Kerry, was reported missing from his home more than eight weeks ago.

On Saturday, partial remains were found at Mr Gaine’s farm in Carrig East and a crime scene was declared as gardai searched for further remains.

On Sunday, a man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of Mr Gaine’s murder.

He continues to be held in custody for questioning.

Flowers and tributes left at the entrance to the farm in Carrig East, Kenmare, Co Kerry (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

The search and examination of Mr Gaine’s farmland continued on Monday, with fire services and soldiers supporting Garda efforts.

The Defence Forces said members of its Engineer Specialist Search Team were assisting gardai in Kenmare but would not comment further while the operation was ongoing.

Several personnel were seen digging lands near a barn on Monday afternoon.

Flowers, candles and notes offering condolences to the Gaine family have been left around a wooden post at the entrance to the farm, with a grey woollen cap left on top.

Mr Gaine was last seen on the morning of March 20 in Kenmare town buying phone credit in the Centra shop.

Several appeals were issued and extensive searches involving Irish soldiers, the Garda water unit and road checkpoints were held to try to find the missing man.

Around 2,200 hours of CCTV and dashcam footage and 130 witness statements were taken by the end of April.

Mr Gaine’s wife Janice and sister Noreen O’Regan issued a plea at that time, via the gardai, saying his disappearance was out of character and they wanted to know what happened to him.