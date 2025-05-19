Man arrested for farmer Michael Gaine’s murder released without charge

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Michael “Mike” Gaine has been released without charge.

Mr Gaine, a 56-year-old sheep farmer with land near Kenmare in Co Kerry, was reported missing more than eight weeks ago.

On Saturday, partial remains were found at Mr Gaine’s farm in Carrig East, and a crime scene was declared as gardai searched for further remains.

On Sunday, a man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of Mr Gaine’s murder.

A general view of Killarney Garda Station. (PA)

He was held for 24 hours for questioning before being released.

He was driven away from Killarney Garda Station in an unmarked garda car shortly before 11pm on Monday.

Gardai said the Gaine family have been kept up to date with developments and said the family have asked for privacy.

The search and examination of Mr Gaine’s farmland is set to continue, gardai said, aided by the emergency services and Irish troops.

Several personnel were seen digging near a barn on Monday afternoon while Irish soldiers searched a field further away by hand.

Kerry Drain Services machinery was also seen at the scene on Monday.

Over the past eight weeks, several appeals have been issued and extensive searches involving Irish soldiers, the Garda water unit and road checkpoints have been held to try to find the missing man.

Army personnel close to the farm of Michael “Mike” Gaine near Kenmare in Co Kerry, as the search for the 56-year-old sheep farmer continues.

Around 2,200 hours of CCTV and dashcam footage and 130 witness statements were taken by the end of April.

Mr Gaine’s wife Janice and sister Noreen O’Regan issued a plea at that time, a day after gardai upgraded the investigation from ‘missing person’ to homicide.

An appeal for the public to help with their investigation has been renewed by gardai this week.

Those with information have been asked to contact the confidential Garda line or any Garda station.