Man and business charged over 27-tonne mound of waste that blocked road

A man and a business have been charged over a fly-tipping incident where a mound of waste weighing more than 27 tonnes cut off access to homes and businesses.

The pile of waste, measuring over 20-metres-long and two metres high, was dumped in Watery Lane, on the outskirts of Lichfield in Staffordshire, in the early hours of January 20, Lichfield District Council said.

The council said a man from Uttoxeter faces charges including depositing waste, endangering road users, dangerous driving, breaching HGV drivers’ hours regulations, and obstructing the highway.

Contractors removing the 20-metre-long pile of waste (Phil Barnett/PA)

It added that the company, which is based near Stafford, has been charged with depositing the waste and obstructing the highway.

The council said its environmental health officers raided a site in Staffordshire on March 21 and seized a lorry believed to have been used in the incident.

It said it has retained the vehicle and will apply to the court for its forfeiture if the defendants are convicted.

The man and the company will appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on July 1.

Councillor Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: “This was an appalling act of environmental crime.

The waste was left in Watery Lane, on the outskirts of Lichfield (Phil Barnett/PA)

“Local people woke up to find their only route to and from their homes completely blocked, and the cost to the taxpayer of removing and disposing of the waste was nearly £10,000.

“Thanks to the swift action of our environmental health officers, suspects were quickly identified, leading to these charges.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping, because that’s what our communities rightly expect.

“This case is about more than prosecution. It’s about protecting our environment, supporting law-abiding businesses, safeguarding local people and sending a strong message that illegal dumping will not be tolerated.”