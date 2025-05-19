Greggs ditches self-service fridges in some stores to curb shoplifting

Greggs has put sandwiches and drinks behind counters in some of its stores to help fend off shoplifters.

The bakery chain typically displays the items in self-service fridges, but has ditched this in at least five stores due to a spate of thefts.

Its site in Whitechapel, east London, is among those where it has launched the initiative.

Greggs typically sells sandwiches and drinks through self-service areas (Alamy/PA)

The company is among a raft of retail firms to have reported a jump in crimes in recent years, including attempted violence against staff members.

A Greggs spokeswoman said: “This is one of a number of initiatives we are trialling across a handful of shops which are exposed to higher levels of anti-social behaviour.

“Customers can expect to see our full range of great value and tasty Greggs favourites available from behind the counter.

“The safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority.”

It follows reports in the Sun that showed thieves were targeting some Greggs shops every 20 minutes.

Earlier this year, boss Roisin Currie also said the business was trialling initiatives including high-security doors, panic alarms, and a system that instantly shares shoplifter images with police.

Meanwhile, it has introduced body-worn cameras for staff in some of its other stores.