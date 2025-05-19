Ed Sheeran expands hot sauce line with biltong protein snack

Ed Sheeran has extended his Tingly Ted’s hot sauce brand with a biltong snack, claiming a focus on his fitness led him to search for healthier high-protein food.

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter has teamed up with meat snacks supplier Ember to launch Xtra Tingly Biltong.

The snack is made with lean cuts of British and Irish beef, which is marinated, seasoned and cured for eight days.

Described as having “freshness, zest and chillies that sing extra loud”, the product contains 17 grams of natural protein per pack.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran launched his Tingly Ted’s line of hot sauces in early 2023 (Tingly Ted’s/PA)

Sheeran said: “I got into fitness a bit more this year and was after a healthier snack and came across Ember, a Suffolk brand I absolutely love.

“The quality’s unreal, proper tasty. I started having it after workouts and one day tried it with Tingly Ted’s sauce – it just hit different. So, I reached out to the boys about a collab, and here we are.”

Ember founder Harry Mayhew said: “It’s kind of like when man discovered the humble fish and chip, or pie and mash, or cookie dough and ice cream. Except, it’s nothing like that. It’s where hot sauce meets biltong.

“This collaboration is biltong’s biggest moment yet as we look to break the category into the mainstream.”

Sheeran launched his Tingly Ted’s line of hot sauces in early 2023, naming them after his childhood nickname.