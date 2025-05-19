Clyde Tunnel ‘could close’ as workers vote to strike for better pay

One of Scotland’s “most important roads could close with untold disruption” as workers backed strikes in response to a pay dispute.

The Clyde Tunnel in Glasgow, relied upon by around 65,000 drivers a day, faces disruption as control room staff have unanimously backed industrial action.

A team of 10 staff based in the city’s Whiteinch are responsible for monitoring the tunnel’s CCTV system, ensuring it is safe for drivers who use it to cross beneath the River Clyde.

They also control ventilation and respond to breakdowns among other emergencies.

GMB Scotland said their members in the team backed strike action after Cosla offered a 3% pay increase, which workers deemed too low.

The union warned that if the workers strike, the tunnel, which connects the north and south of Glasgow, may be forced to close.

Keir Greenaway, senior organiser in public services for GMB Scotland, said the tunnel staff were the first to vote in a strategic campaign of industrial action to secure an improved offer for all council workers.

He encouraged the Scottish Government to engage with Cosla to resolve the dispute.

He said: “Council workers have again been forced to fight for fair pay while watching others in the public sector, NHS Scotland, for example, being made acceptable offers.

“The everyday lives of millions of Scots rest on the shoulders of local authority staff and they will not be treated as the poor relations in our public services.

“The team at the Clyde Tunnel keep Scotland’s biggest city moving, only one example of the essential services delivered by our members.

“Without their expertise and experience, one of the country’s most important roads could close with untold disruption.”

He added: “The current offer adds pennies to the hourly rate paid to the lowest-paid staff, and it is beyond time for ministers to seriously engage with Cosla and the unions to deliver fair pay.”

Starting with the proposed Clyde Tunnel strike, the union is now planning strategic action to get workers a £1 an hour increase or 6.5%.

It comes after a consultative ballot from all of GMB Scotland’s council members said 96% of voters backed walkouts if Cosla refuses to improve the 3% pay offer.

Strike dates have yet to be announced, but it is understood at least two weeks’ notice must be given to the council ahead of industrial action.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: “We are aware of this ballot result but we have received no formal notification of the intention to take industrial action in relation to the Clyde Tunnel.

“The ballot was held in relation to the national pay negotiations for local authorities, which are managed at a national level through Cosla.”

The Scottish Government Glasgow City Council were approached for comment.