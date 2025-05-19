Alleged Hamas supporter jailed after trying to enter UK illegally

An alleged Palestinian gunman who reportedly called for the slaughter of Jews has been jailed for nine months after attempting to enter the UK illegally.

Abu Wadee, 33, also known as Mosab Abdulkarim Al-Gassas, pleaded guilty on Monday to trying to get into the country on March 6 without leave or valid entry clearance.

He was arrested by immigration enforcement officers after arriving on a small boat in Kent, having paid smugglers 1,500 euros (£1,300), Canterbury Crown Court heard.

Wadee was then placed in a hotel in the Manchester area.

The defendant, who left Palestine in 2022 before making asylum claims in Greece, Germany and Belgium, had no familial or financial ties to the UK and had stayed between Calais and Dunkirk in France for a week before making the crossing, the court heard.

He livestreamed his dinghy being approached by a Border Force vessel on TikTok.