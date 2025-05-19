Agri-food deal between UK and EU not a post-Brexit ‘silver bullet’ – Robinson

An agri-food deal between the UK and EU is not a “silver bullet” to deal with post-Brexit arrangements that treat Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the UK, the leader of the DUP has said.

The DUP collapsed devolution at Stormont for two years as part of its protest against checks and barriers on the movement of goods between GB and NI, introduced in the outworking of the UK’s departure from the European Union.

While the SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) agreement could significantly reduce the number of physical checks on goods required under the current post-Brexit Windsor Framework, the wider EU/UK deal announced on Monday will not remove the need for customs declarations on goods travelling from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

Gavin Robinson said his party would take time to scrutinise in detail what has been agreed.

“We will make our judgment solely through the through the prism of how it impacts Northern Ireland and our place within the United Kingdom,” he added.

“We believe the Government should be radical in moving on from the Windsor Framework and not tinkering around the edges of it.

“An SPS agreement may help ease the flow of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but it will not be a silver bullet to the host of problems created by the application of EU law specifically in Northern Ireland only.

“We will assess what progress has been made, but we will also assess whether architecture remains in place that puts Northern Ireland in a different position to the rest of the United Kingdom. We will continue our work to see such architecture removed.

“This agreement will not resolve issues around customs and other barriers to trade, not least in relation to product standards.

“We will continue to make the case for full restoration of Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom, including removing the application of EU law in our country and the internal Irish Sea border it creates.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said anything that removed barriers on trade should be welcomed.

“We were dragged out of Europe against our wishes,” she said.

“There’s no nothing good to come from Brexit. And all of this (EU/UK) reset comes as a direct result of trying to repair a lot of damage that has been done.

“First thing I would say is that I welcome the fact that there is a reset. I welcome an improved relationship.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the deal was a ‘first, positive step’ in relations between the UK and the EU (Neil Harrison Photography/PA)

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the deal was a “first, positive step” towards a “closer, better relationship” between the EU and UK.

“Alliance has always said the key to resolving the frictions imposed by Brexit has been closer alignment between the UK and EU, and today is proof of that,” said Ms Long.

“Despite not creating this situation, we have consistently come to the table with pragmatic solutions.

“We were the first party to propose an agreement to ease food, plant and animal movements across the Irish Sea. The deal that has been reached on agri-food will benefit not only Northern Ireland, but also the UK and EU more widely.

“While details are still emerging on today’s deal, it seems to be a first, positive step in a closer and better relationship between the UK and EU.

“However, further work is clearly required to address issues around customs and veterinary medicines.

“Enormous damage has been caused by the approach of the previous UK government.

“It is vital this package is implemented in good faith and Government continues to take steps to align more closely with Europe to remove red tape, grow our economy and ensure our businesses can trade seamlessly on a north-south and east-west basis.

“Our people and businesses will only benefit if that is case.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna also welcomed the deal.

“This agreement between the UK and the EU is an important moment for all of us who want to undo the damage caused right across these islands by Brexit,” she said.

“These are commonsense proposals that deal with the world of today and tomorrow.

“There are a number of important initiatives included in this deal that will make things easier for businesses here and for many of our citizens when travelling abroad.

“A renewed warmth to UK-EU relations is also very significant, particularly at this worrying time for humanity with conflict raging around the globe.”