Simon Harris to meet Northern Ireland parties over dealing with the past

Ireland’s deputy premier is to meet political parties in Stormont over how to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

Speaking ahead of his meetings with party leaders in Belfast on Monday, Simon Harris said the Legacy Act, which was brought about by the previous Conservative government in London, is “not fit for purpose”.

It comes after Mr Harris last week met the family of murdered GAA official Sean Brown, who are fighting a legal battle with the UK Government in a bid to see a public inquiry established into his death.

Mr Harris said discussions are ongoing between the Irish and British governments on reform of the Legacy Act.

Simon Harris speaking to Sean Brown’s widow and daughters in Dublin last week (Niall Carson/PA)

“Today’s meetings are an opportunity to get the perspectives of party leaders on a number of issues, including around legacy,” the Tanaiste said.

“I have been consistent in my view that the UK Legacy Act, as it stands, is not fit for purpose.

“I am in ongoing discussions with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland on this matter and look forward to further talks in the period ahead.

“As these discussions intensify, it is important for me to hear directly from political parties in Northern Ireland as we try to move to a better place.

“I am also listening carefully to victims, survivors and families affected by the Troubles, some of whom I met with last week, to better understand their perspectives.

“Today‘s meetings take place against the backdrop of the EU-UK summit in London. Ireland has consistently supported an improved EU-UK relationship that provides certainty and opportunity for people across these islands.”