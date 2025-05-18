Local rugby club will hold firefighters killed in Bicester blaze ‘in our hearts’

Tributes have been paid to the two firefighters killed in a fire at a former RAF base by their local rugby club, which said it will “carry their memories in our hearts into every game”.

Firefighters Jennie Logan, 30, and Martyn Sadler, 38, died in the fire at Bicester Motion on Thursday, during which local business owner David Chester, 57, from Bicester, was also killed.

Tributes have been paid to two firefighters and a member of the public, killed in a blaze in Bicester (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

In a statement, Paul Jaggers, chairman of Bicester Rugby Union Football Club (RUFC) of which both Ms Logan and Mr Sadler had been involved, praised their commitment and enthusiasm to the sport in a tribute on behalf of the club.

He said Mr Sadler, who had been involved with the rugby club for more than 20 years and played senior men’s rugby for more than 10 years, always brought his “infectious smile and energy to every game”.

Mr Jaggers said the firefighter was a “true clubman and rugby man” who was “always willing to pull on an opposition shirt if they were short of numbers”.

“He just loved the game,” he added.

“After hanging up his playing boots, he started supporting the Bicester Vixens (ladies’ team) as first aider.

Ms Logan joined Bicester Vixens in November 2021, the chairman said, and her “determination to push herself shone” from her first session.

Firefighters formed a guard of honour (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

“She was a dedicated and driven number eight, committed to being the best player she could be for the team,” Mr Jaggers added.

“Jennie was so much more than her performance.

“She was a kind, gentle and thoughtful force to be reckoned with, who knew what the women’s game deserved.

“We will carry their memories in our hearts into every game, training, social and everyday.”

A golden plaque has been installed at the entrance to the site of the blaze, with a tribute reading: “Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Bicester Motion.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected by the sad loss of two firefighters and the member of the public. Love from the Bicester community.”

The plaque is surrounded by flowers and messages left by members of the public and the London Fire Brigade.

Both firefighters worked at Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (OFRS) and Mr Sadler was also part of the London Fire Brigade.

Two further OFRS firefighters suffered serious injuries and are in hospital, Oxfordshire County Council said previously.

Ten fire and rescue crews were called to tackle the blaze at 6.39pm on Thursday, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

The fire was at Bicester Motion, a former RAF base, which is home to more than 50 specialist businesses (Steph Gassor/PA)

Explosions had been heard around the time of the incident, while residents described seeing “apocalyptic” black smoke rising above the area.

A fundraiser, set up by Bicester RUFC for the Fire Fighters Charity in memory of Mr Sadler and Mr Logan, has raised more than £3,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

Fire investigators and Thames Valley Police are working to establish the cause of the blaze in what police previously called a “complex investigation which may take some time”.