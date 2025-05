Co Kerry community ‘want answers’ over fate of farmer Mike Gaine

A local community in Co Kerry “want answers” over the disappearance and death of farmer Mike Gaine.

The 56-year-old was reported missing from his home near Kenmare on March 21.

Following extensive searches over the last eight weeks, Irish police confirmed on Saturday that human remains had been discovered.

Garda at the scene in Carrig East, Kenmare, investigating the disappearance of Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine (Noel Sweeney/PA)

State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis and forensic anthropologist Laureen Buckley, assisted by the Garda Technical Bureau, carried out preliminary examinations in the area that gardai described as a crime scene.

Work continued at the site on Sunday in a bid to recover further human remains.

A Garda spokesperson said DNA analysis will be required to carry out formal identification of the recovered human remains.

There have been extensive inquiries by gardai investigating Mr Gaine’s disappearance over the last eight weeks, as well as a public plea for information issued by his wife, Janice Gaine and sister, Noreen O’Regan.

On April 29, the investigation was reclassified as a homicide.

TD Michael Healy-Rae said the community called for answers (Liam McBurney/PA)

On Sunday, Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae, said the local community in Kenmare wants answers.

“All we want is answers,” he told RTE’s This Week programme.

“We want to know, and the family want to know. Mike was a very respectable, hardworking, genuine man, a great community person and a person that everybody liked.

“To think that somebody would have this type of event happen to them … we’re all horrified. We’re upset. It is not something that we’re used to in any part of Ireland. But in this locality, we never had a situation like this before.”

He added: “This is a horrific time for the family, for the whole community, the extended friends, relatives and relations. But at the end of the day, at least now the team can work on the evidence that they have found. And we hope and earnestly pray that more answers can be found to all questions that the family and all of us have.”