Second man arrested in connection with fires at properties linked to Starmer

A second man has been arrested in connection with arson attacks on properties linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Counter-terror officers arrested a 26-year-old man at Luton Airport on Saturday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

The arrest, which took place shortly before 2pm, follows fires at Sir Keir’s home in Kentish Town, as well as another property and a car linked to the Prime Minister earlier this month.

Roman Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old Ukrainian man, has already been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the fires.

Lavrynovych, of Sydenham, south-east London, denied arson in a police interview.

He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody until a further hearing at the Old Bailey scheduled for June 6.