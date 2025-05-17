Second man arrested in connection with fires at properties linked to Starmer
Counter-terror officers arrested a 26-year-old man at Luton Airport on Saturday.
A second man has been arrested in connection with arson attacks on properties linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Counter-terror officers arrested a 26-year-old man at Luton Airport on Saturday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.
The arrest, which took place shortly before 2pm, follows fires at Sir Keir’s home in Kentish Town, as well as another property and a car linked to the Prime Minister earlier this month.
Roman Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old Ukrainian man, has already been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the fires.
Lavrynovych, of Sydenham, south-east London, denied arson in a police interview.
He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody until a further hearing at the Old Bailey scheduled for June 6.