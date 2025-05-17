Rachel Reeves faces call from her local Labour party to abandon welfare cuts

Rachel Reeves’s local Labour party will demand that the Chancellor abandons her plans to cut disability benefits.

The Leeds West and Pudsey Constituency Labour Party (CLP), which campaigned to return Ms Reeves to Parliament in the general election as its local MP, has agreed to write to her “as soon as possible” to make clear it does not support the cuts.

The local party branch passed a motion opposing the cuts, seen by the PA news agency, when it met this week.

The Government’s plans, set out in a Green Paper earlier this year, would tighten the eligibility criteria for the main disability benefit in England, the personal independence payment (Pip).

Restricting Pip would cut benefits for around 800,000 people, while the sickness-related element of universal credit also set to be cut.

The package of measures are aimed at reducing the number of working-age people on sickness benefits, which grew during the pandemic and has remained high since.

The Government hopes the proposals can save £5 billion a year by the end of the decade.

In its motion opposing the plans, the Leeds West and Pudsey CLP said disabled people “are not responsible for the state of the national finances and should not be made to pay the price for Tory economic mismanagement”.

The CLP also acknowledged welfare reform is important, but urged the Government to “focus on reducing the taper” – the rate at which benefits fall off once someone has found work.

The local Labour group resolved to write to both Chancellor Ms Reeves and Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall to “articulate our proposed cuts to disability benefits – whether by reducing rates, implementing higher thresholds, poor quality assessments or increased conditionality – as soon as possible”.

Opposition on Ms Reeves’s patch comes as the Government appears at risk of a major rebellion from its backbenchers over the plans.

Some 100 Labour MPs – more than a quarter of the party’s parliamentary numbers – are reported to have signed a letter urging ministers to scale back welfare cuts under consideration, according to media reports.

The private letter to Labour’s chief whip is separate from a similar one last week, in which 42 MPs said the cuts were “impossible to support”.

Speaking during a recent Westminster Hall debate, Ian Byrne, the Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, said he was willing to “swim through vomit” to vote against the cuts.

Others including Richard Burgon (Leeds East), Rachael Maskell (York Central), and Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough and Thornaby East) also confirmed they would vote against the plans when they spoke during the debate.

Ellen Clifford, from Disabled People Against Cuts, said the campaign group supports the Leeds West and Pudsey CLP’s move.

She added: “We hope that the Chancellor takes note of the contents. The scale of the proposed cuts is horrific and will destroy communities, break public services through additional pressures and could well negatively impact the economy.

“They are cruel, badly thought through and entirely performative. Voters will not forget or forgive politicians who back these cuts.”

The Chancellor’s team, approached for comment, pointed to her previous messages to Labour MPs on the welfare cut proposals.

When asked last week what her message to concerned Labour backbenchers was, Ms Reeves said: “I don’t think anybody, including Labour MPs and members, think that the current welfare system created by the Conservative Party is working today.

“They know that the system needs reform. We do need to reform how the welfare system works if we’re going to grow our economy.”